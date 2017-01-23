Jet2 announces New York city flights

Jet2.com has confirmed the launch of the airline’s first ever flight to New York from Belfast International Airport.

The flight, on December 14 is part of what the firm says is the biggest ever summer and winter programmes to operate from the airport where 50 new jobs have been created as a result.

“Our New York trips from across our UK bases have enjoyed phenomenal demand this winter, with sell out trips and load factors exceeding all expectations,” said CEO Steve Heapy.

“It’s clear how much our customers love our New York breaks, so we are delighted to add our first ever flight from Belfast, giving customers in Northern Ireland the chance to grab their own slice of the Big Apple.”

Airport managing director Graham Keddie said, “This increase in winter capacity by Jet2.com, as well as their recent jobs announcement, demonstrates their continued commitment to the Northern Ireland market.

“Holidaymakers now have more choice for their winter breaks – and all direct from their local airport.”