Jobless figures down as economic activity rises

Unemployment in the province fell to its lowest level since late 2008 according to the latest figures for May to July.

That is still higher than the UK average of 4.3%, but lower than the EU rate of 7.7% and the Irish Republic at 6.3%.

There were 114 confirmed redundancies in August 2017.

Whilst private sector jobs show a high, year on year growth has been slowing in recent quarters. On the same basis, the service and production sectors reported growth to the second quarter (Q2) of 2017, although the level of growth was lower than in Q1.

However, the production sector experienced a sharp contraction over the quarter due to a large fall in the manufacturing sub sector of Food, Drink and Tobacco.