Jobs boost for Londonderry as food company announces major expansion

Forty new jobs are to be created in a major expansion by Londonderry food company, Primrose.

The positions at a new café-bistro - which will be advertised immediately - are both full and part-time, and include chefs of all grades, front of house staff, waiters and waitresses, baristas, deli and bakery assistants, kitchen porters, and a “mixologist.”

Renovations are currently underway on a 6,000 sq ft site on the Strand Road (formerly T.E. Howie’s) to create a “unique day to night dining experience” which will include a new café/restaurant and cocktail bar.

The firm’s ‘scratch bakery’ - where all its bread and cakes are made fresh from scratch every day - will also move on site.

Primrose Strand Road will open at the end of October.

The husband-and-wife team behind Primrose, Ciaran and Melanie Breslin, opened their first oulet in the city with four members of staff in 2012, and now employ 38 people across two locations - Carlisle Road and at Atlantic Quay.

“Primrose is our life and soul,” says Ciaran, “everything revolves around Primrose, so to see the new premises coming together is so exciting for us.”

“The Strand Road has been very derelict these past few years and, with the new hotel under construction and two new bars, it’s great to see a bit of life coming back into the area,” adds Melanie.

“It would be great to see the Strand Road becoming vibrant again and returning to being a bit of a hub for the town.

“We’ve been able to grow from four staff to 78 in five years and that shows the appetite there is here for quality food made from local produce and also the potential that’s in this city to succeed as a small business.

“The city has become a real food destination and it’s wonderful to be part of that.”

Primrose has been supported by the North West Regional College’s Foodovation Centre which nurtures and develops food businesses across Ireland.

Its general manager, Brian McDermott, says Primrose is one of the Foodovation Centre’s success stories.

“I’m delighted to be able to congratulate Ciaran and Melanie on the opening of a new chapter in Primrose’s development,” he said.

“This is exciting news not just for Primrose, but for the entire region.

“Any jobs in the hospitality sector have to be welcomed, and this goes to show just how vibrant the food and drink industry is in Derry at the moment,” he added.

Primrose is one of the success stories of the food and drink and hospitality industry in Londonderry.

It won best casual dining in Co Londonderry in the Restaurants Association of Ireland awards and is the north west’s current restaurant of the year.

For a full list of available positions at the new Primrose Strand Road, go to primrose-ni.com or email CVs to primrosejobs@hotmail.comg