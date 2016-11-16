Jobs boost: Hillsborough software firm taking on 20 new staff

Hillsborough-based software development company Tascomi is set to complete a recruitment drive that will create a total of 20 new jobs.

The average salary for the new jobs is £35,000, with the posts having been created in response to a series of significant contract wins both nationally and internationally.

Tascomi’s new contract wins have totalled over £1m for 2016, making it the company’s most successful year to date.

The software development company, which specialises in cloud solutions for local authorities in areas such as planning processes, environmental health and dog licensing, was recently appointed as the sole provider of software for public protection and building control for 20 local authorities in Wales. In addition, Tascomi provides its specialist cloud-based solutions to councils and local authorities throughout Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The Co Down firm now employs over 40 people and aims to grow this number further in 2017, with the introduction of its ground-breaking planning software solution which is set to revolutionise the methodology for processing planning applications across the UK and Ireland.

Tascomi’s Managing Director, Richard Martin explained his plans for the coming months, saying: “2016 has been an excellent year for Tascomi with a raft of new jobs, contracts and products added to our business. Like any business, our employees are our greatest asset, and we are proud to have some of Northern Ireland’s brightest lights in software development working for us.”

He continued: “As a business with aspirations to grow, we are always looking to the future, and with the introduction of our new planning platform that exploits innovative assistive technologies, will be working with and helping Councils become more effective and efficient than ever before. We are highly motivated to make a difference to public life in Northern Ireland through jobs, economic input and aiding our local councils, and I think our forthcoming planning product will really help to make a positive impact locally, nationally and internationally.”