Jobs en route as Maxol invests £3.75m in new services

Maxol, the family owned forecourt and convenience retailer has announced its largest development in Northern Ireland at Tannaghmore, Co Antrim.

The 2.5 acre site on the main A26 between Antrim and Ballymena will be a motorway style service station offering first class forecourt convenience and facilities for trucks and coaches.

Maxol has appointed Lowry Building & Civil Engineering as its main contractors to develop the facility and work began on the Ballymena bound service station in September.

The service station is scheduled for completion in the Spring of 2017 and will create 60 new jobs.

“Today’s announcement comes on the back of a rolling programme of around £95 million worth of investment we have made in introducing our new modern forecourt identity across Ireland and in acquiring 17 new properties and developing a further 15 service stations since 2012,” said Maxol chief executive Brian Donaldson.

“Our first award winning large scale motorway style services area, which opened this year at Mulhuddart on the M3, South West of Dublin, is popular for its extensive forecourt services, retail and fresh food dining and we are looking forward to bringing this successful model here to Northern Ireland.”