Jobs under threat at building firm TAL

Lisburn based construction firm TAL Ltd has been placed in administration putting around 50 jobs in jeopardy it has been confrmed.

The action was taken on Friday last week as it became clear the company had run short of working capital said administrators James B Kennedy and Co.

Staff at the award winning building and civil engineering firm, which has operated for more than 30 years aross the British Isles, are being kept on at present in the hope that the business can be secured as a going concern, though current works such as a public realm scheme in Ballymena have come to a halt.

Previous projects have included the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast and the School of Architecture at Queens University.

Commenting on the news Construction Employers Federation managing director John Armstrong said:

“This devastating news is a reminder, if one was needed, of the incredibly difficult circumstances that continue to face many firms within the local construction industry.

“Workloads are short, margins are tight and industry confidence remains incredibly low.

“Indeed, in light of the ongoing political challenges at Stormont, this news reinforces the need for the Northern Ireland Executive to pro-actively address the challenges that our industry faces,” he said.

“We hope that a positive resolution to TAL’s current administration can be found so that jobs can be saved as well as maintaining existing workloads for subcontractors and suppliers.”