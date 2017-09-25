Kainos announces new jobs in Londonderry on anniversary

Kainos has announced the creation of 15 new jobs to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the foundation of its Londonderry base.

The company who provides digital services and platforms has a current workforce of 27 people based at Strand Road.

This latest job creation initiative will result in a staff increase of more than 40%.

The new recruits will be consultants for its WorkSmart division – a role that involves advising global organisations such as Diageo on how to implement specialist software.

The potential salary could be up to £42,000 depending on experience.

CEO of Kainos, Brendan Mooney said: “It’s a really interesting and varied role, with a clearly defined career path. The success of our digital services is built on the strength of the relationship we have with our customers, and that’s what makes this role so important.”

Kainos, which employs 1,000 people in eight offices across Europe and the USA, opened its Londonderry office in 2012 as part of a £10m investment.

“We’re proud of our achievements in the North West since opening five years ago and plan further growth over the next 12 months. This recruitment drive will support our ambitious European expansion strategy,” he added.

Kainos will be holding a recruitment open house in its Londonderry office in Timber Quay from 6pm on Thursday, October 5.

Details on how to attend this free event are available on www.kainos.com/events