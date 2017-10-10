Key announcements from Budget 2018

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there would be "no fireworks" and no "big bonanza" in Budget 2018.

Here are some of the key announcements:

:: Spending on health to increase by 685 million euro (£612 million), bringing the total budget for the Health Department to 15.3 billion euro (£13.6 billion).

:: An additional 1,800 staff across the health sector

:: A reduction in prescription charges for all medical card holders under 70 from 2.50 euro (£2.23) to two euro (£1.78) per item. The monthly cap drops from 25 euro (£22.36) to 20 euro (£17.89).

:: The excise duty on a packet of 20 cigarettes will rise by 50 cents (44p).

:: Duties on alcohol go unchanged.

:: There will be no changes in the price of diesel or petrol.

:: A sugar tax from April 2018 will see an extra 30 cent (26p) per litre of tax on drinks with over 8g of sugar per 100ml. There will be a reduced rate of 20 cent (17p) per litre on drinks with between 5g and 8g of sugar per 100ml.

:: Education spending will reach over 10 billion euro (£8.9 billion) in 2018. There will be 1,300 more posts in schools next year and the pupil-to-teacher ratio will reduce to 26:1.

:: A 1.7 billion euro (£1.5 billion) investment in special education, with more than 1,000 new special needs assistants being recruited before September 2018.

:: In a bid to address the homelessness crisis, 1.8 billion euro (£1.6 billion) will be allocated for housing. Next year, 3,800 new social homes will be built and there will also be an increase to the housing assistance scheme by 149 million euro (£133 million).

:: An extra 500 million euro (£447 million) for direct building programme will see 3,000 additional new build social houses by 2021.

:: Stamp duty on non-residential property is being increased to 6% from midnight on Tuesday.

:: A new agency, Home Building Finance Ireland, to use Nama's experience and provide cheap loans to developers was announced.

:: Mortgage interest relief for people with loans taken out in period 2004-2012 is being continued to 2020 but at just 75% the rate in 2018, 50% in 2019 and 25% in 2020.

:: All weekly social welfare payments to be increased by five euro (£4.47) starting from the last week of March. An 85% Christmas bonus will be paid this year.

:: Threshold for the family income supplement will rise by 10 euro (£8.94) per week for families with three children. Two euro (£1.78) per week rise in the rate of the qualified child payment.

:: The home carer tax credit is to increase by 100 euro (£89) this year to 1,200 euro (£1,073) per year.

:: For the self-employed, the earned income credit will increase by 200 euro (£178), bringing it to 1,150 euro (£1,128) per year from next year.

:: The threshold at which people enter the higher, 40% rate of income tax will rise from its current level of 33,800 euro (£30,242) by 750 euro (£671) for a single person to 34,550 euro (£30,914).

:: An extra 800 gardai and 500 civilians will be recruited next year. There will be 63 million euro (£56 million) more for Justice to develop a "modern police force".

:: VAT rate on sunbed services increases from 13.5% to 23% due to link to cancer from use of sunbeds.

:: The vacant site levy, due to take effect from 2019, will increase from 3% to 7% in 2020.

:: Brexit loan scheme of up to 300 million euro (£268 million) is being made available to SMEs.

:: VAT rate for tourism and services sector is being left unchanged at 9%.

:: The State's 12.5% corporation tax rate remains unchanged

:: Help to buy scheme for first-time buyers, which offers an income tax refund of up to 20,000 euro (£17,893) for buyers of newly-built homes, is being retained.

:: A Rainy Day Fund will be established in the coming year, with at least 1.5 billion euro (£1.34 billion) to be transferred to it from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.