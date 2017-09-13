Key features on apple's new smartphones

Apple has revamped its iPhone line-up with three new flagship handsets, including the most expensive in the company's history.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus both support wireless charging for the first time, as well as improved cameras and processors, while the X is the company's first edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition technology.

The new phone has facial recognition

Here is a look at the key features of Apple's new smartphones.

:: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Both devices feature glass rears for the first time, while wireless charging capabilities have also been added.

The two phones are both dust and water resistant, and feature 12-megapixel rear cameras.

The dimensions of both are familiar - the 8 has a 4.7-inch screen and the 8 Plus a 5.5-inch display.

In the case of the 8 Plus these are dual cameras, and also feature a new technology called Portrait Lighting for the first time.

This uses machine learning technology to improve lighting on faces seen in portrait photography.

Elsewhere, the 8 and 8 Plus also house the new A11 bionic chip, which Apple says improves processing time and efficiency on the device.

The iPhone 8 will start at £699, and the 8 Plus £799. Both devices go on sale on September 22.

:: iPhone X

The special edition version of the iPhone, the X is a complete re-design of Apple's phone.

It has the first edge-to-edge display, the first iPhone to use an OLED screen and the first Super Retina display.

The 5.8-inch screen fills most of the front panel, and as a result the traditional home button is gone from the X. Instead users can swipe upwards to unlock the device and leave apps.

In terms of security, the Touch ID fingerprint scanner found in the home button has been replaced by Face ID, facial recognition technology that scans a user's face to unlock the device.

It works in daylight and at night Apple says.

The technology is also at work in Animoji, new animated emoji that users can animate using their own face, changing the expressions of the characters on screen, and sending them in messages.

The dual real cameras on the X - both 12-megapixel also both feature optical image stabilisation for the first time.

It will be available in two colours - space grey and silver - when it goes on sale on November 3, with prices starting at £999, the highest ever for an iPhone.