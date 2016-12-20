Keylite Windows lift group performance in record year

Cookstown based manufacturer Keylite Roof Windows has announced it’s highest ever calendar year growth since the company was established as part of the Keystone Group in 2001.

Hailed as a leading player in the roof window sector, the firm has reported a 30% increase in export sales in 2016, with major investment plans in place to grow sales in Europe even further.

Speaking as the company also welcomed winning ‘UK Supplier of the Year’ at the ‘Builder’s Merchants Awards’ for Excellence in London, Keylite MD John Duffin said the company’s success came as no surprise;

“Our growth is based on a range of factors including our relationship with merchants, our incredible customer service and the culture of relentless innovation and continuous product improvement, which sits at the very heart of the business.

“The level of innovation across the Keystone Group is especially apparent here at Keylite, where we entered the market in 2001 and now hold just under 20% share of the UK market alone.

“Our drive now is to expand across the European market which has led us to appoint four new sales staff in Germany and France to manage these emerging territories. We’ve also significantly enhanced our company management team in the last year, and will recruit a number of additional director level posts in the coming months, including that of International Sales Director.”

Keylite will exhibit at BAU, Munich and Batimat, Paris is 2017, the largest construction trade fairs in Europe, which opens up another huge opportunity for the business, he added.

“We are now distributing our products in 19 countries across the world including Australia and New Zealand, and employ 450 people across our three sites in Cookstown, Swadlincote and Zambrow in Poland.

“We have extensive plans for expansion in 2017 and expect to make a further major announcement early in the New Year.”

Keylite Roof Windows has a number of award winning patents that make their range of roof windows so unique and popular with the construction sector and homeowners.

As the only manufacturer of roof windows from the UK and Ireland, the company has been lauded as a major disruptor and one that has breathed life, competition and forward thinking into a category which was previously a one brand category.

Innovative thinking drives not only R&D but also the cutting edge sales and marketing initiatives that they have introduced to drive business for merchants and builders alike.