Keystone continues rapid growth path with honour from Chancellor Hammond

The Keystone Group, based in Cookstown, County Tyrone has experienced an exceptional week of achievement following its inclusion in this year’s Parliamentary Review manufacturing edition, and winning the prestigious Construction Industry Award for Innovation.

Its inclusion in the Parliamentary Review sets Keystone apart as the first Northern Ireland based manufacturing company to be singled out for praise in the publication by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond.

The national award for Innovation was announced at the British Construction Industry (BCI) Awards, winning the Product Design Innovation Award for its ground-breaking Brick Slip Masonry Support System from the group’s newest division IG Masonry Support.

Founded in 1989, Keystone manufactures and supplies a comprehensive range of innovative building products to the construction sector.

With more than 1,000 employees across production facilities in Cookstown, South Derbyshire, Cwmbran and Poland, the group has experienced relentless growth, more than doubling its workforce in just three years. Turnover is now in excess of £80m, driven by the introduction of three new companies in the last three years with extensive growth across Europe for the Keylite roof windows brand.

Speaking as the company was presented with the official copy of the Parliamentary Review by Secretary of State James Brokenshire Keystone chairman Sean Coyle said the latest accolade was an unexpected honour.

“Since we set the company up in 1989, making one product with a handful of staff, it’s been an incredible experience to see it grow to the level we have reached today.

“Keystone is a company which we are proud to lead, and which our employees are proud to work for.

“We feel honoured that we have been chosen as the first Northern Ireland based manufacturing company to be featured in the Parliamentary Review, coming in the same year as winning the Industry Product of the Year Award and group company Keylite being named by the London Stock Exchange among the 1,000 most inspiring companies in Europe. The Keystone Group has grown rapidly, and will continue to do so, given our ongoing commitment to innovation and quality.”