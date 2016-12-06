Kilkeel bids for lifegiving development support

Progress on plans to extend the harbour at Kilkeel has become an urgent issue according to a group of local businesses who have created hundreds of new jobs in the last three years.

Members of the Sea Source co-operative say the potential for a further 1,000 jobs in Kilkeel is realistic.

The £36m proposal by the group of fishermen, engineering firms, offshore marine services providers and fish processors, would see the construction of a new breakwater followed by on shore developments to allow access to larger vessels, new industrial units to service the fishing sector as well as general marine economy activity and eventually a marine skills academy.

“Kilkeel is on the brink of a new era in which fishing and offshore work combine to create a wealth of industrial activity which will re-ignite the marine economy,” said Alan McCulla, chief executive officer of Sea Source, the Kilkeel based consortium created to promote and guide the project.

“Kilkeel is dominated by the fishing sector. The fishing fleet supports 1,300 jobs with a further 620 jobs in the fish processing sector.

“There is, however, no managed workspace available in Kilkeel area to facilitate business start-ups or expansion and every scrap of land around the harbour is used by various businesses which are working at full capacity.”

With coastal communities around Europe beginning to see the benefits of offshore energy developments and more efficient and ecologically sensitive fishing methods, he said Kilkeel was no exception.

“In the Irish Sea basin, there are many competitor ports along the south west coast of Scotland, the west coasts of England and Wales and the Republic of Ireland, yet Kilkeel stands out as the most forward-thinking and ambitious of them all.

“This position needs to be consolidated and Kilkeel must be upgraded to make it for purpose for the challenges and opportunities which lie ahead.”

He pointed to the successes already secured by Sea Source Offshore and the contracts for guard vessels extending to clients operating in the North Sea as well as the growth in fish processing and resurgence of the prawn sector.

“Three years ago fewer than 500 people were employed in the local marine economy. Today that figure has more than doubled,” Mr McCulla said.

“In order to capitalise on our successes and to establish ourselves firmly as the go-to port for marine expertise, fishing, fish processing, boat building and all the other aspects of the marine economy, the expansion plan must be listed as a high priority for the Northern Ireland economy.”