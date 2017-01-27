Kilwaughter to invest £5m and create 30 new local jobs

One of Northern Ireland’s leading manufacturers has revealed a significant investment programme to support long-term growth across the UK and Ireland creating up to 30 new jobs.

Co Antrim-based Kilwaughter Minerals Ltd, which provides specialist products for the construction and agriculture sectors, is set to invest £5 million in response to what it has described as the most positive market conditions in recent years.

The news comes as the holding company, which currently employs 130 people at its Larne base, announced post-tax profits of £6.1m on revenues of £30m, for the year ending April 2016 an increase in turnover of 8% and post-tax profit of 4% on the previous year.

Kilwaughter, better known throughits K-Rend and Kilwaughter Lime brands, is seeking to capitalise on the reinvigorated housebuilding sector and Ireland’s agri-sector by investing in plant equipment and infrastructure and creating 30 new roles, half of which will be within the fields of research, business development and IT.

MD Simon McDowell said the company’s 78-year legacy as a local employer was a key factor in its continued investment in people and the Larne site.

“The roles required by the business today are very different than those needed in 1939 and as we move towards a culture of innovation and strive to meet our ambitious growth targets, good people are a number one priority”

“Capital investment in plant and systems will boost capacity, streamline deliveries and cement our position in our core markets as a leading manufacturer”

“We believe there are always challenges and opportunities ahead and with a potential market upturn we look forward to a growth phase in the business”