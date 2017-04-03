LacPatrick signs up as first ‘Gas to the West’ customer

Electric Ireland has announced that it is to supply major international dairy co-operative, LacPatrick Dairies, with natural gas in a contract worth £2.2m a year following a competitive seven month process.

LacPatrick is the first major energy user to avail of the Gas to the West (GttW) project and with Electric Ireland being the first supplier in this project it is now the only gas supplier to operate in all three gas distribution network areas. The agreement with LacPatrick means that Electric Ireland will provide it with approximately 90 million kWh of energy per annum to power the site at Artigarvan, including its brand new £34m milk drying facility.

The £250m investment in GttW will bring natural gas to most of the main towns in the west, allowing industrial and commercial and SME energy users as well as households to avail of natural gas for the first time, driving both economic and social benefits and supporting businesses’ energy efficiency.

This project was made possible by the significant investment by LacPatrick.

“Natural Gas is a key focus for Electric Ireland and this contract, the largest single-site contract on the island of Ireland, underpins our commitment to grow our market share in the Northern Ireland gas sector becoming a leader in dual fuel supply,” said sales and marketing manager Clare McAllister.

Gabriel Darcy, CEO, LacPatrick Artigarvan said: “Right from the initial discussions, they have understood the requirements and complexities of this state of the art site, and have shared our goal to run a highly energy-efficient, innovative production facility.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with Electric Ireland.”