Landscape firm lifts all-Ireland industry award for record seventh time

Belfast based Cameron Landscapes has notched up a unique achievement to win the most coveted award in the industry for a seventh time with a stunning scheme in Co Fermanagh.

The firm was presented with the Bog Oak Trophy, the overall award, at the all-Ireland awards ceremony run by the Association of Landscape Contractors in Ireland (ALCI) at Titanic Belfast.

The site comprising of two private gardens blending seamlessly into its surrounding landscape was designed by Geoff Cameron and described by judge Reg Maxwell as “outstanding”.

The family run business was founded more than 40 years ago and is one of the most successful companies in the design and construction of private gardens.

Now run by Geoff Cameron, it is also at the forefront of the commercial landscaping sector in Northern Ireland with current works underway in the Comber Community Greenway project and the Tropical Ravine restoration project at Botanic Gardens, Belfast.

The awards, sponsored by Annaveigh Plants, DAERA NI, Kilsaran and Laird Grass Machinery and attended by firms and individuals from the landscaping sector across Ireland.

At a time when the industry is emerging from recession, ALCI President Paul Crossan said: “the collective ALCI membership should be proud of what has been achieved in the current economic climate”.

There was good news also for previous Bog Oak winner, Portadown-based sports ground specialist Clive Richardson Limited, receiving both the award for sportsground construction and the special award for design and build for the FAI National Training Centre in Dublin and a Merit Award for the pitch redevelopment at Windsor Park.

Also carrying the sporting banner, Ballynahinch based Tony Pattersons received two awards for schemes in Ballymena.

Other award winners included The Landscape Centre, recently rebranded as Out There Services, picking up several awards for commercial projects and companies spanning the province, Ballycastle based Garden Design & Build and Annett Landscaping in Warrenpoint winning awards in the private garden sector.