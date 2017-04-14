Larne man is Curran Court’s new owner

The new owner of the Curran Court Hotel is Larne man Brian McRandal, the Times can reveal.

Previously, the Redlands Road hotel in Larne, which went into administration last July was owned by Crawford Leitch.

The new owner said that he has “kept an eye” on the business since it went into receivership.

“I thought someone would have snapped it up quite quickly. I thought I would register an interest and see how it progressed.

“The Curran Court is somewhere I remember from childhood and I have a sentimental attachment to it to a degree.

“I thought the Curran Court needs to stay open. It turns over a good business.People need their jobs.”

Mr. McRandal has paid tribute to the staff for their continuing loyalty.

“There are 44 staff. They do a fantastic job. They are very committed.

“I think there is a lot of credit due to the staff who have stayed. They were left in a very difficult position to run a hotel themselves in many ways.

“To be honest, it was the staff who sold the business. They will continue to deliver the same service people expect from the Curran Court.”

Brian is also the founder of The Cookie Box chain which was established in 2008 and has four outlets in Belfast and one in Bangor.

The chain offers 150 milkshakes for sale and uses 1,000 litres of milk per week.

Previously, Brian was an operations consultant for the McDonald’s fast food chain with responsibility for 12 restaurants in England.

Commenting on his plans for the Curran Court along with his wife Claire who will also be hands-on in the business, he said: “It is something we are in for the longterm. We are looking at how it can be developed.

“I am looking forward to getting more involved in the community in Larne.”

Brian is also dad to two-year-old twins Hugo and Louis. He is also tennis captain at Larne Tennis Club and has played tennis for Ulster and table tennis for Ireland.