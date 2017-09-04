Latest Chartered Directors graduate from IoD NI development programme

Three more local business leaders have achieved Chartered Director status through an Instiute of Directors (IoD)programme, including the youngest ever to receive the award locally.

Robert McConnell of CCP Gransden, at 31 years-old, was among the most recent cohort to gain the recognition after completing the programme run by Director Development Ireland on behalf of the Institute .

He was joined by Stephen Reid, chief executive of Ards and North Down Borough Council and Brian Murray, CEO of The Workspace Group.

The course is designed to raise standards of governance and business leadership across the private and public sectors.

The widening pool of Chartered Directors across Northern Ireland illustrates the commitment of the local business community to continually develop in order to improve economic standards overall, according to IoD NI Chairman Ian Sheppard.

“The programme has historically been a tremendous success in Northern Ireland and I am delighted to see that there are now more than 60 business leaders locally to have gained this internationally recognised qualification.

“It demonstrates to would-be investors from outside Northern Ireland, the strong desire of the corporate community here to be the best-in-class and that makes this an attractive place to do business.

“The course provides participants with a solid understanding of the role of a director, focusing on areas such as strategy, marketing, finance and legal responsibilities, all of which help to improve their day-to-day decision-making and contribution.”