Leading sports retailer to open outlet at Belfast International Airport

A leading sports retailer has opened a new store at Belfast International Airport.

JD becomes the latest addition to the retail portfolio at Belfast International Airport following a successful trial during the Euro 2016 football tournament.

The new 1,844 sq ft JD outlet will employ eight staff and is situated in the departures area.

Offering a wide range of sports clothing, footwear and accessories, JD is also the official partner of the Irish Football Association (IFA) and therefore the only place to get a replica Northern Ireland football kit.

Cliona McDonnell, Marketing at JD said: “JD are delighted to expand their portfolio and open up a permanent store at Belfast International Airport, following the success story of our pop-up store at the airport last year to support Euro 2016”

Belfast International Airport’s Commercial Manager Deirdre Graffin said: “JD is a great addition to the airport’s increasing retail offer and we are delighted to welcome them back to the airport.

“We know from customer feedback that JD is a brand that will be popular with our passengers.

“With such a wide range of products available at great value prices, we are sure the new outlet will be a great success with the 5.6 million passengers who are due to travel from Belfast International Airport this year.”

JD will join well known high street names Superdrug, WHSmith and Burger King at the international airport.

It is also home to one of the Mount Charles’ groups Fed & Watered cafe bars.