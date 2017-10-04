Lisburn coffee company hotting up to new market opportunities

Lisburn-based Pure Roast Coffee is going from strength to strength as it continues to invest in the local area and expand into new marketplaces.

Pure Roast Coffee, formed in 2009 by Martin Symington, is an award-winning coffee roaster and coffee pod manufacturer, which sells its products to markets as diverse as the UK and the Middle East.

Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, recently visited the premises to hear about the business’s growth plans.

Speaking about the visit, Alderman Ewart MBE said: “The aroma of coffee at the premises is as powerful as the business model for Pure Roast Coffee, which manufactures over 18 million coffee pods a year in Lisburn for distribution across the world. It has steadily increased its portfolio and customer base since it attained the British Retail Consortium (BRC) Grade A accreditation in 2012.

“Pure Roast Coffee is recognised by several major food and drink sector companies as an expert on the production of innovative quality coffee single-serve pods. Through a £350,000 investment last year, Martin’s business has grown its online presence, tripled its output of products while reducing energy costs, increasing its workforce, warehouse and processing areas.”

Wishing the firm well as it looks to expand into new markets in the Far East, Alderman Ewart added: “High profile clients and its multi-award winning haul of 14 Good Taste Awards in 2014 has helped secure interest in Pure Roast Coffee products from the Chinese marketplace. I wish Martin, who is a true entrepreneur, every success in his upcoming discussions with a key player in the Chinese high-end retail sector later this month.”

Pure Roast Coffee sells 95% of its coffee outside Northern Ireland and in 2014 set up a subsidiary in Bolton, Pure Gusto, to help meet demand for its products.

Martin Symington, Managing Director of Pure Roast Coffee, added: “We are delighted with the growth of our business and the continued support we receive from Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.”

To find out more about the council’s business support programmes or investment / relocation opportunities in the Lisburn Castlereagh area contact Hazel at hazel.king@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk