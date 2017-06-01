Lisburn IT firm wins Microsoft Global Partner Award

Lisburn-based IT company P2V Systems is celebrating after winning the 2017 Microsoft Cloud Packaged Solution Global Partner of the Year Award.

The local company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“The team and I are incredibly proud to have won the 2017 Microsoft Cloud Packaged Solution Global Partner of the Year Award,” said Stephen McCann, CEO of P2V Systems. “P2V Systems created a unique, customised Cloud Packaged Solution designed to improve business productivity, performance and save money. In addition to the enterprise focused Microsoft solutions including Azure and Office 365, our packaged solution also encompasses additional applications for email management and backup. This provides a perfect combination for outstanding security, compliance and scalability.

“As well as being a Microsoft Gold Partner, we are also a Microsoft Managed Partner. This has given us the opportunity to work closely with the Microsoft Ireland Team. Aligning our efforts has provided a platform to drive successful outcomes for our customers both in terms of deploying optimal solutions and optimising existing IT. Winning this award demonstrates the focus we are placing on creating solutions that make a real difference to our customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from more than 2,800 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. P2V Systems was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Cloud Packaged Solutions.

“The outstanding innovation and expertise the Microsoft partner community continues to provide is demonstrated by this year’s award winners,” said Ron Huddleston, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We applaud P2V Systems on achieving winner of the 2017 Microsoft Cloud Packaged Solution Global Partner of the Year Award.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.