Lisburn store selected for ‘Small Business Saturday’ event

Lisburn fashion and accessories retailer Jonzara Ltd has been selected by the UK Small Business Saturday team as one of their 100 small businesses.

The family-owned store may only have been trading at Bow Street for the last six months, but it has already made a big impression.

Now in its fifth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday promotes one business per day in the run-up to its annual event on December 2.

Jonzara is one of only two businesses in Northern Ireland to have been selected and will host the Small Business Saturday UK Bus Tour in Lisburn on Wednesday, October 25.

“We are delighted to have been selected as one of the Small Business 100,” said company director Jonathan McCann. “This allows us to promote our store and to highlight all the other independent traders in the city.

“Since opening our doors in Bow Street we have been greatly encouraged by the loyalty and enthusiasm of the Lisburn customers and we hope that by bringing the Small Business Saturday bus to Lisburn on October 25 we will create a buzz in the city centre.”

Small Business Saturday was introduced to encourage spending with small, independent firms. In 2016, customers spent £717m on the day - an increase of 15 per cent on the year before.

Chair of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, commented: “I would like to congratulate Jonzara for not only been named as one of the UK’s winning 100 independents for ‘Small Business Saturday’ but one of only two businesses selected in Northern Ireland. The council is delighted to welcome this Small Business Saturday tour to Lisburn city centre on October 25.

“Lisburn has a long and proud history of family run businesses trading in the city centre and like many others Jonzara brings a uniqueness to the independent retail offering which has been recognised through this achievement.

“Having only opened at the beginning of the year, Jonzara has already made a great impact on the city centre, receiving a warm welcome by the shopping public and recently being shortlisted as a finalist for Ulster Tatler’s Fashion Boutique of the Year 2017. We wish the company every success and may it continue to build upon these accomplishments.”

Alderman Ewart urged people to visit the city centre on October 25 and hop on-board the ‘Small Business Saturday’ bus to take part in mentoring, business workshops and giveaways.

As part of the event on October 25, Jonzara will reward customers with a special fashion event featuring personal stylists who will be on hand to advise on the latest trends.

Customers can expect a warm welcome with a glass of fizz and a goody bag filled with some little luxuries.