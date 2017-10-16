Local musical firm closes deal with worlds largest seller

Kilkeel based company, Ruach Music is set to break into the US market following a new partnership with with the largest global seller of musical instruments, Musicians Friend.

As part of its market entry strategy, Ruach plan to build a strong supply chain in the US over the coming years and in turn become a prominent and trusted brand in the market.

Musicians Friend has become the world’s largest direct marketer of musical instruments and gear since it was founded in 1983 by Rob and DeAnna Eastman.

The company’s focus closely relates to that of Ruach Music, priding itself in superior customer service and staff who live and breathe musical instruments. With up to 10,000 orders processed and shipped daily Musicians Friend will guarantee secure delivery of Ruach Products throughout the USA.

Ruach Music has seen significant growth in 2017 with the release of multiple new lines of products and it plans to continue this growth into 2018 creating new jobs as a result.

“This partnership will see our reach and brand awareness in the USA grow significantly and provide us with further brand validation as we seek to grow our supply chain further in the coming months,” said CEO Stephen Henderson who started the business in 2011.

“We look forward to travelling to California in January to exhibit our brand and products at what has become the biggest trade show in our industry.”