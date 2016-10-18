Londonderry shopping Centre is put up for sale

Quayside Shopping Centre has gone on sale for £4.35 million.

It’s the third shopping centre to be put up for sale in Londonderry after Lisnagelvin Shopping Centre and the Richmond Centre.

Quayside Shopping Centre. DER4813JM041

The entire building spans 86,596 sq ft and there are 479 parking spaces in the adjoining multi-storey car park.

Quayside Shopping Centre was built in the early 1990s and the Tesco supermarket located inside the centre is a former Crazy Prices store (the group was acquired by Tesco in 1997).

The store has been sold off long leasehold for a term of 125 years from November 1, 1992.

The Omniplex Cinema, which is also part of Quayside Shopping Centre, has been sold off long leasehold for a term of 125 years from April 30, 1993.

The Quayside Shopping Centre is held Freehold whilst the car park is held long leasehold for a term of 999 years from April 1994 at a yearly rent of one peppercorn.

The centre is currently 97.5 per cent let and generates a net income of £463,296 P.A. For further information on the sale of Quayside Shopping Centre visit Colliers International