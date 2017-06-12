Long-awaited Frosses dual carriageway finally open

The official opening of the A26 Frosses Road dualling scheme has taken place.

The stretch of road in north Co Antrim is on the main route from Belfast to Coleraine.

The Department for Infrastructure said the whole scheme cost £55m.

Announced in 2013, it involved creating a dual carriageway section from Glarryford to the A44 Drones Road. It includes a new roundabout and three flyover junctions.

At the time it was announced, MLA Robin Swann (UUP) said be believed it would literally save lives.

Although the new stretch of carriageway opened to traffic last Wednesday, Monday marked the opening ceremony.