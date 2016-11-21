Major refurbishment for landmark office building in Belfast city centre

A landmark office building in Belfast City Centre has been granted planning permission to undergo a major refurbishment.

River House, located on High Street in Belfast, has five ground floor commercial units and a 66-space car park to the rear accessed via Waring Street.

Planning permission has been granted for 90,000 sq ft of retail and Grade A office accommodation.

Castleforge Partners purchased the property earlier in 2016 with the intention of refurbishing the space to meet the increasing demand for quality Grade A office space.

The approved application shows plans to enlarge and convert the ground floor retail units to restaurant use and to enlarge the entrance lobby to the offices.

Further improvements include a dramatic new glazed front facade, replacement windows and the installation of full air-conditioning to the office floors.

McConnell Chartered Surveyors and CBRE are the letting agents for the building.

David Wright, director, CBRE commented:

“River House has been a landmark office building in Belfast for many years and it is a great vote of confidence in Belfast that Castleforge Partners are prepared to invest so heavily in the building to create high specification offices.”

Rory McConnell, director, McConnell Chartered Surveyors added:

“Belfast is still suffering a severe shortage of Grade A office space, and the 90,000 sq ft proposed at River House will be well positioned to satisfy some of the numerous larger space requirements which cannot currently be satisfied.”