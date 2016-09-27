Marcon awarded fit-out of Belfast’s newest visitor attraction

Museum and exhibition fit-out specialist Marcon has secured a major new contract with Belfast City Council.

Fresh from the completion of the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy which opened at the weekend, the Antrim firm will be responsible for creating a new interactive exhibition within the landmark building.

Based in the east wing, the visitor-led exhibition which opens in spring 2017 will become a major visitor attraction for local people and tourists alike.

The exhibition will be spread over 18 rooms and will display the council’s memorabilia collection and narrate the historical interpretation of the city in an engaging way. Great care has been taken to ensure that the new space is in keeping with the integrity of the building’s design, history and architecture.

Marcon will work closely with local interpretive designers Redhead Exhibitions who have been working with Belfast City Council to bring their vision to reality.

The design will allow visitors to interact with the city’s rich cultural heritage while ensuring the effective and efficient flow of people throughout the space which includes the new exhibition, the official guided tour, the stained glass window collection and the memorial grounds.

The heritage team at Marcon will be responsible for the manufacture and installation of all specialist joinery and fitted furniture, feature display cases to house memorabilia and artefacts, luxury woven carpets, exhibition graphics, illuminated signage and the coordination of audio visual hardware within the new space. The contract also includes the fitting out of a new café.

“It is encouraging to see the continued investment in our local tourism market as we welcome record numbers of visitors to Northern Ireland,” said Marcon director Mark O’Connor.

“This particular project is another significant contract win for Marcon as we continue to enhance our reputation as a leading fit-out partner for museums and exhibitions across the UK and Ireland.

“Our dedicated heritage team is really looking forward to starting work on Belfast’s newest visitor attraction at Belfast City Hall.”

Redhead director Sarah Lyons said the project was an exciting development for city centre tourism as well as encouraging access by local people.

“We are delighted to be playing such a key role in the project and to provide the plans, layouts and designs that Marcon will now manufacture to.”

In addition to the Heaney Homeplace, Marcon has completed a number of high profile museum and exhibition projects across the UK and Ireland, such as the American Air Museum at IWM Duxford, Cromford Mills in Derbyshire and Titanic Belfast recently named Europe’s leading visitor attraction”