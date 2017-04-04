Marcon awarded fit-out of first National Landscape Discovery Centre.

Museum and heritage specialist Marcon has been appointed to carry out the fit-out of The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre in Northumberland.

Due to open this summer, The Sill is an architecturally significant building aimed at transforming how people of all ages understand and explore landscapes, history, culture and heritage.

Sited in the Hadrian’s Wall area of Northumberland National Park, the £14.8 million visitor centre and youth hostel is the result of an innovative partnership between Northumberland National Park, YHA and supported by National Lottery players through a £7.8m grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

The centre has been designed to enable the landscapes to be opened up to even more people and is considered to be one of the UK’s most significant museum projects of 2017.

Edinburgh based interpretive designers Bright have employed Marcon to help turn the vision for the centre into reality.

Marcon will fit-out a series of designated spaces within the building namely the welcome lobby, visitor information, temporary exhibition and the main interpretive exhibition.

Each of these spaces hosts a range of audio visual displays, graphics and interactive programmes.

Key to the delivery of this project will be Marcon’s specialist joinery workshop. The company’s skilled craftsmen will manufacture and install all of the bespoke items which include; fitted furniture, interactive plinths, exhibition display structures, retail displays and feature wall panelling.

“The Sill is one of the most talked about schemes in the North East region for decades and will be a wonderful attraction for visitors to the area,” said Marcon director Mark O’Connor.

“Our dedicated heritage team is looking forward to playing an important role in the completion of this high profile project.

“To be fitting out the interior of the UK’s first National Landscape Discovery Centre is another exciting challenge for the company.”

Harry Fisher, projects director at Bright said: “We have been working with the team at The Sill for a number of years through the funding and design stages of the development.

“To complete the project successfully requires companies who are experienced in installing high profile projects to the highest standards.

“We know that Marcon have the experience, drive and enthusiasm needed to ensure the successful delivery of this nationally significant flagship project.”