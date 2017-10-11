Mash Direct builds exports to Gulf states

A leading Northern Ireland food producer is set to hit the shelves in the gulf state of Qatar after striking a new deal with a hypermarket chain to sell its prepared vegetable dishes.

The Mash Direct range will be available in Lulu stores in Qatar from this Friday as the Combr based, family run business continues to expand globally.

Quality and provenance play a key part in the food economy in Qatar, which is why Mash Direct has provedso popular after receiving its 19th Great Taste Award this year.

The company will be launching 20 products from their range into Lulu a chain operating 134 stores and employing over 35,000 people across the Middle East.

The sixth-generation farm operation is already exporting to Dubai and the new contract with Qatar is another step to help the company reach its goal of a £20m turnover by 2020.

“This is great news for us at Mash Direct,” said new markets director Jack Hamilton.

“We have been exporting to the UAE for about two years now and it is very positive to see that our Northern Irish brand is going down so well with the Middle Eastern market.

“It goes to show that having a healthy, convenient and tasty product goes down well with consumers anywhere in the world.

“Consumers like a brand that they can trust to deliver on quality time and time again and that is what more and more people are finding with our products.”