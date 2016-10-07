Mash Direct marks decade as supplier with new Asda deal

Award-winning Co Down food firm, Mash Direct has won a new supply deal with Asda which will result in nine new product lines, being stocked in stores across Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Comber-based famliy business, which is regarded as a market leader in its sector, is one of the longest standing local suppliers to Asda, having traded with the supermarket for the last 10 years.

Worth over £500k per annum, the new contract win features a number of innovative product lines, such as sweet potato and carrot and parsnip fries, reflecting emerging food trends and the growing demand for alternative potato dishes.

Asda is the first multiple to stock the new sweet potato range from Mash Direct

With convenience and portion size also high on the agenda for today’s consumer, the contract includes a range of single serve pots (200g) featuring four of the company’s top selling mash dishes.

“We’ve worked closely with the team at Mash Direct over the last 10 years and have been impressed by the company’s innovative, forward thinking approach,” said NI regional buying manager Brian Conway.

“The end result is an ever-evolving range of top quality, market-focused products which our customers know and trust.”

With a total of 23 of its products now supplied to Asda stores across Northern Ireland and Scotland, head of marketing at Mash Direct, Clare Forster said: “Over the last 10 years we’ve developed a strong and productive working relationship with Asda.

“Participation in initiatives such as its Supplier Development Academy and the Sustain & Save programme, have helped us to better understand and respond to the needs of Asda and its customers, and to achieve record-breaking growth. We’re delighted to see our latest products stocked on the shelves of the NI and Scottish stores and look forward to taking our partnership to the next level.”