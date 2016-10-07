Search

McDonald’s franchisee unveils plans for major investment

McDonald's franchisee John McCollum checks over the plans for the new restaurant at The Outlet, Banbridge.

McDonald's franchisee John McCollum checks over the plans for the new restaurant at The Outlet, Banbridge.

The owner of the busiest McDonald’s franchise in Northern Ireland is to invest £600,000 refurbishing the Lisburn restaurant.

Component:1.7619542.1475855809, , ,$mergedBody