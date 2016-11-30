McDonald’s Sprucefield reopens after £600k refurbishment

The new-look McDonald’s restaurant at Sprucefield reopened its doors today (Wednesday), creating an additional 25 full and part time jobs.

The eatery, which now employs 180 people, was closed for just over three weeks while work was carried out on a £600,000 refurbishment.

The new-look McDonald's restaurant at Sprucefield has a number of electronic tablets featuring children's games.

The revamped restaurant now offers customers the option of having their food delivered directly to their table as part of an exciting new customer experience, which includes the introduction of a host of digital innovations.

Technology is at the heart of the transformation, providing customers with more choice as to how they order and pay, adapting how the food is prepared and served and offering new technological features to create an environment that is even more welcoming and enjoyable.

One of the striking new features of the restaurant are the state-of-the-art self-order kiosks which will give customers the option of a brand new experience when choosing and ordering their food. They will be able to browse the entire menu and check out the nutritional information of each meal at the same time.

In the kitchens, new lay-outs and increased technology means food will be made to order for each customer, with every burger and wrap being freshly prepared.

McDonalds franchisee John McCollum and business manager Rita Frost test out the new customer order touch screens.

McDonald’s Sprucefield franchisee, John McCollum said: “We’re thrilled with the transformation because we’re committed to offering our customers more choice and fast service. As a local businessman I am committed to investing within the local community, so I am delighted to offer our customers an even better experience at the restaurant. Our continued investment in the business enables us to expand our workforce and provide people with a valuable opportunity to work as part of the McDonald’s team.”

He continued: “Technology has a huge role to play in all walks of life, including our customers’ eating out experience, so the new technology we’ve introduced recognises the way people live their lives today. While we still have our traditional front counter till service, the addition of table service enables customers to order at the self-order kiosk and then sit down at a designated zone to get served. From mums coming in with their kids, to people having a working lunch, I expect the feedback to be positive.”

To complete the digital transformation, free-to-use tablets have been installed at some tables for customers who want to check their newsfeed and emails or play the latest games.

The drive thru, already the busiest in the UK, now features a “pull forward window”, enabling two cars to be served at the same time meaning an even quicker service for customers.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of McDonald’s UK, commented: “We’ve listened to customer feedback and know we need to modernise further in order to move the McDonald’s experience on, and remain relevant to the lives of the three million customers that we serve daily. Our converted restaurants like this one at Sprucefield will deliver a fast and easy experience, aided by digital and traditional ordering points ensuring we continue to be enjoyed by our customers.”