McDonald’s to create another 20 jobs at new-look Sprucefield restaurant

The new-look McDonald’s restaurant at Sprucefield is taking on 20 additional staff as it prepares to reopen next week.

The eatery has been closed since November 6 to allow work to be carried out on a £600,000 refurbishment project.

Franchisee John McCollum has confirmed that the reimaged restaurant will open to the public at 11am on Wednesday, November 30, with an official reopening celebration being planning for Saturday, December 3.

The Co Antrim businessman revealed that 20 new jobs are to be created at the restaurant, bringing total staff numbers at the store to 185.

“It’s fantastic. It’s a really exciting time for us. The place is going to be great and I think our customers are going to love it,” he said.

The revamped ‘Experience of the Future’ restaurant will include a new state-of-the-art kitchen, six touch screen kiosks for ordering, table service and new hi-tech gadgetry such as tablets, phone charging points and improved Wi-Fi.

There will also be improvements to the drive thru - already the busiest in the UK - with the addition of a new ‘fast forward window’ to speed up customer service.