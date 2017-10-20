McDonalds announces refurbishment plans in Carrickfergus

A Carrickfergus restaurant has revealed refurbishment plans as it marks 20 years of serving the local community.

New technological features will be introduced at McDonald’s, which is holding a day of activities on Friday, October 27 to celebrate the two-decades milestone.

The programme kicks off with a stakeholder breakfast followed by an afternoon of family fun. Festivities will be running from 4.30pm until 7.00pm and will include a magician, balloon modelling, face painting as well as everyone’s favourite Disney Princesses and Heroes

Restaurant manager, Kris Kennedy, who is looking forward to the celebrations, outlined plans for the future: “We pride ourselves on being at the heart of our local community and it is testament to the team at the restaurant and our business model that we are celebrating 20 years here in Carrickfergus.

“As we approach this milestone, we are also announcing that the restaurant will be refurbished in May of next year. Technology will be at the heart of this transformation and we will be providing customers with more choice as to how they order and pay, adapting how the food is prepared and served while offering new technological features to create an environment that is even more welcoming and enjoyable.

“We employ over 100 crew members at the restaurant and are widely recognised for our commitment to and integration into the local community.

“In fact, as part of our ongoing commitment to grassroots football we are teamed with local football team, Barn Utd and provide them with much-needed equipment and sponsorship. This is a really progressive relationship and one we are extremely proud to be involved in.”

The role played by the company in the area’s economy was highlighted by the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor Cheryl Johnston.

Cllr Johnston said: “I would like to congratulate McDonalds for 20 years in business here in Carrickfergus. We’re delighted to see such dedication from the staff and company for making this a key employer in the town and borough as a whole.

“Council also works with McDonalds in their corporate responsibility initiatives such as Live Here, Love Here to help protect our local environments for generations to come.

“Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is committed to the continual improvement of the borough’s infrastructure and to growing the economy. I hope this collaboration will go from strength to strength for another 20 years, or even more.”

The locally owned franchised restaurant operates 24/7 and is involved extensively with local community projects including sponsorship of youth and sporting projects.