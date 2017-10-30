Meeting held to address concern over minibuses

A meeting took place today during which the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) attempted to provide reassurances on community transport services.

The department described the meeting with an Assembly All Party Group as “constructive”, recognishing that there had been concerns expressed about the impact of revised guidance published about the driving licence and permit requirements necessary to operate a minibus.

Many have expressed concern – among them church leaders and school groups – who fear volunteer and casual drivers would no longer be able to drive minibuses due the costs associated with an additional driving test and gaining a Certificate of Professional Competence.

DfI said efforts are being made to minimise the impact on those using community transport services.

After the meeting a DfI spokesperson said: “While the department has a clear duty to clarify the existing law, in so doing our priority is to protect the interests of service users and work with the community transport providers to ensure the sector is in the best position it possibly can be.

“We are working actively with the partnerships and will continue to support them through a period of transition to ensure vulnerable and isolated people can continue to access this important service.”

With a consultation ongoing, the department will be writing to minibus owners and bus passenger transport providers in the coming week to clarify the position in relation to existing legislation.