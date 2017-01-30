Merger to boost conservation and social home provision

Clanmil Housing Group, one of Northern Ireland’s leading housing associations has announced a merger with housing conservation specialist, Hearth Housing Association.

The move will boost efforts to preserve Northern Ireland’s built heritage and will see the 4,000 home landlord adopt around 100 homes of architectural significance that have been restored by Hearth since 1978.

The historic properties include Wallace Park Gate Lodge which was brought back into use in 2005and homes on Camden Terrace in Belfast along with a number of restored schoolhouses, unique almshouses and distinctive townhouses throughout Northern Ireland.

Experienced staff from the award-winning conservation specialist have joined the Clanmil team, bolstering its capacity to develop important older buildings into unique, high quality social homes.

“The merger is good news and increases the potential for more dormant and derelict spaces to be transformed into much-needed social homes,” said Clanmil chairman Steve Amos.

“It will build on both organisations’ excellent reputations, our track records and our shared passion for restoring older buildings, enabling us to meet a wider range of housing and community needs.”

Alastair Rankin, Chair of Hearth said “Our organisations have collaborated on many occasions. By joining forces we can deliver great outcomes for residents and identify new opportunities that can be achieved by drawing on our collective strengths. We know the impact that losing historic buildings can have on communities and the urgent need to maximise existing spaces.”