Mivan wins top award for luxury train fit out

Mivan Marine has won Hospitality Fit Out Project of the Year at the annual all-island Fit Out Awards 2016 in Dublin.

The Antrim-based specialist contractor won the accolade for their work in fitting out 10 luxury carriages for the Belmond Grand Hibernian train.

Sixty skilled crafts people and 35,000 man hours were dedicated to transforming the former Mark III Irish Rail carriages into elegant cars with interiors reflecting Dublin’s Georgian architecture and the Irish countryside.

Inside seven months, the Mivan team refurbished five sleeper cars, two restaurant/pantry cars, one observation/bar car, one crew car and a generator car.

Work included the design and installation of metalwork, joinery, painting, fitting and upholstery.

Neil Ward, Mivan cheif executive, said: “We are delighted that our expertise in completing this prestigious project for Belmond has been recognised, demonstrating yet again the superb skills offered by Northern Ireland trade and craft workers.

“Mivan has earned a reputation for delivering superlative results on the global stage, resulting in a 50% year-on-year growth in 2016, an aspiration to employ 200 skilled staff by the end of 2017, and a strong forward order book stretching into 2018.”

More than 850 industry professionals attended the awards, which celebrate excellence in the sector.