More than 100 airport jobs on offer at Shankill job fair

More than 100 airport jobs will be on offer at a job fair on Belfast’s Shankill Road.

A total of six businesses operating at the Belfast International Airport complex will have stands at the job fair which gets under way at 4pm at the Spectrum Centre next Thursday.

Security company ICTS tops the list with up to 60 positions available followed by Swissport – provider of ground and cargo handling services – with up to 20 jobs on offer.

Other firms exhibiting include catering company Fed & Watered and currency exchange firm ICE.

Belfast International Airport is also expanding its Airport Constabulary and is offering three police student officer positions.