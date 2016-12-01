More than 140 jobs to be created with £8.4m healthcare project

An £8.4million specialist healthcare facility currently under construction on the outskirts of Belfast is set to create at least 140 new jobs, it has been announced.

The new jobs will comprise both full-time and part-time roles, with a multi-disciplinary team; including senior nursing, care providers, administrative, kitchen and domestic staff.

Supported by Ulster Bank, the 80-bed healthcare centre on a five-and-a-half-acre site off the Knockbracken Road, in the Castlereagh hills is being developed by Maryland Healthcare.

It will cater for the needs of vulnerable adults living with dementia, a learning disability, or physical disability, and is expected to be completed by June 2017.

In addition to the 140 permanent jobs, over 100 construction jobs are being supported during construction.

Audrey Lockhead, Chairperson of Maryland Healthcare, said: “Ulster Bank are providing a considerable level of support for the scheme, which will provide an essential service to fill a gap in the care needs of patients and residents.

“Services will include sub-acute intermediate care, complex nursing care, enhanced palliative, learning disability, and physical disability care. It will be one of the largest new-build health facilities in Northern Ireland in recent years.

“Maryland will be a benchmark healthcare facility that has taken 10 years to bring to fruition. It is a good and worthwhile challenge for which we would like to commend the planning department and the then Castlereagh Borough Council for their foresight.”

Kenton Hilman, Head of Corporate Banking NI, Ulster Bank, said: “The management team behind Maryland Healthcare have considerable experience in the health sector, from a care and an operational perspective, and have provided a fantastic vision and plan for the scheme. Ulster Bank is delighted to support it given the economic and social contribution that it has the potential to make through its development and operation.”

County Down building contractor Killowen Contracts is undertaking construction work, and director Maurice McGivern commented: “This is a truly significant healthcare scheme, with over 100 construction jobs sustained during the development, peaking at around 200. We take great pride and care in our work, and are very pleased to be on schedule to hand the scheme over to Maryland Healthcare on time and on budget.”