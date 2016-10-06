More than 40 jobs under threat at UTV

More than 40 staff employed at UTV’s headquarters in Belfast have been told their jobs are at risk.

Under the latest “integration restructuring plans,” from new owner ITV, 43 of the 138 staff have now been told that they are at risk of redundancy a spokesperson said.

“We have today updated staff on the latest integration [with ITV] as well as the proposed sale of UTV Ireland to Virgin Media, which regrettably means that a number of roles are at risk of redundancy.”

The new notice adds a further 23 roles to the 16 in playout that were announced in July.

The jobs at risk are understood to be primarily in the sales department but also include library staff, online staff and ‘playout’ (transmission services). News is not affected.

“There are eight redeployment opportunities so that’s potentially 35 job losses – so potentially a 25% decrease in workforce,” the spokesperson added.