More than 5,000 new student beds on way in Belfast city centre

In less than two years Belfast City Council has granted permission for more than 5,000 new beds for students in the city centre.

Just this week planners gave the go ahead for what they say is the last of the major new purpose-built student accommodation complexes planned for Belfast.

Belfast City Council’s planning committee gave their approval to a development on York Street, adjacent to the new Ulster University campus, which will provide 307 student rooms.

The 11-storey building brings to around 5,500 the number of student beds approved by the council since it took over planning powers two years ago.

The application, submitted by Student City Ltd, is the latest in a long line applications to build student accomodation that has been approved by the city council since in was given control of planning matters in April 2015.

The majority of the purpose-built managed student accommodation developments for which the council has granted planning permission are located in a ‘student hub’ around the York Street area, beside the new UU campus.

Elsewhere council approved student accommodation at College Avenue, Dublin Road, and the old Athletics Stores unit in Queen Street.