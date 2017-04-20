Mourne Mountains Brewery lands M&S deal

Craft beer maker Mourne Mountains Brewery has secured a deal to supply 18 Marks and Spencer stores across Northern Ireland.

The Warrenpoint-based brewery’s Great Taste award winning beer Red Trail, a red IPA, is now on sale to the delight of founder Connaire McGreevy.

“It’s a milestone moment for us and just great recognition of the quality of the beer we’re producing. We’re so proud to be a local company, using local labour and local water from Spelga Dam. Just fresh, good quality beer that’s made by hand in small batches.

“We’re currently producing the equivalent of 250,000 bottles of beer per year to meet the demand for our core range which are sold in bars, restaurants and off licences across the country.

“We’re quietly confident that sales at M&S will go well and we’ll be able to leverage that profile to bring the brand to more outlets across NI and beyond,” he said.

The business was launched in 2015, and currently produces a core range of five beers from a pale ale and a Pilsner to an IPA and a German style wheat beer.

“We have exciting plans to launch several more seasonal specials this year that we think will go down a treat,” added Connaire.

“The beauty of being a craft brewer is that you can be creative and agile, making a little of what you fancy each time and keeping things really fresh for the consumer.”