MPs to probe future of jobs at Bombardier

The future of Bombardier aerospace jobs in Northern Ireland is to be examined by a group of MPs, in the wake of months of uncertainty stemming from the company’s row with rival Boeing.

The Northern Ireland Affairs committee on Wednesday announced an inquiry to investigate the impact of the dispute between the two companies upon the thousands of Bombardier staff across Northern Ireland, and the firms which rely on the Canadian engineering giant for work.

It will also look into the sale of a 50.01% stake in Bombardier’s C-Series aeroplane-building programme to Dutch firm Airbus, and ask what this may mean for the Northern Irish workers who depend on the C-Series planes.

The issue has its roots in spring this year, when US firm Boeing alleged to the US government that subsidies from Canada and the UK were allowing Bombardier to sell its C-Series planes for less than the craft cost to build.

This autumn, the USA imposed a 220% tariff on Bombardier jets, followed by an extra import tax of 80% – all due to take effect next year.

Bombardier has about 4,200 staff in the Province, and roughly a quarter of them build the wings for the C-Series planes in east Belfast.

Airbus then bought a majority stake in Bombardier’s C-Series business this month, and in its inquiry announcment, the Commons committee said its MPs will look at the “potential for the recent deal with Airbus to guarantee the company’s future in Northern Ireland”.

It will also look at whether other firms may be vulnerable to Boeing-style complaints about subsidies, and how well Northern Ireland could cope with large-scale redundancies – or with a firm like Bombardier going out of business altogether.

The committee is made up of four Tories, three DUP MPs, three Labour ones, and independent MP Lady Sylvia Hermon. The deadline for written submissions is November 24.