Neurovalens raises record sum in funding campaign

Neurovalens, the Belfast-based company behind the Modious weight management wearable headset, Modius, has raised almost £1.2 million during its 60 day IndieGoGo campaign in what has been hailed as the most successful campaign ever run by a Northern Ireland firm on the platform.

The original target for Modius was overwhelmingly surpassed enabling the company to expand its world-class team and start exporting products worldwide.

The campaign, which raised money from more than 4,000 customers across 84 countries, has been hailed as an outstanding success by Neurovalens’ early investor – Techstart NI - which is also based in Belfast.

“Neurovalens exists to improve lives through neuroscience, and for our first product to receive such an overwhelming response from around the world tells us we have a significant market opportunity, and that people want wearables which actively help them,” said Neurovalens CEO Jason McKeown.

As shipping begins, the firm aims to use the new funds in R&D for the product and the ModiusLife community support programme to guide and encourage users.

It will also showcase Modious at leading global events including the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January next year.