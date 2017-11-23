New £2m factory officially opened in Carrickfergus

A leading test equipment manufacturing company today officially opened a new £2m factory in Carrickfergus as part of its continuing expansion.

Yelo’s 25,000 sq ft facility at Trooperslane Industrial Estate provides additional capacity and capability to fulfil larger projects for its growing customer base.

Richard Furey, Yelo’s managing director, said: “We were keen to design a working environment that reflected the ethos of the company and this custom-built facility is a significant achievement in the history of the business.

“Our new site offers the amenities we need to continue to grow in our target markets. . We are grateful for the expertise and support of a range of partners including Invest NI, Architects Teague and Sally, Danske Bank and OB Construction.

“With Invest NI’s continued support we have been able to develop our advanced technology through R&D assistance and then to bring the technology to market by means of trade missions, particularly the US market, still our biggest and now our most successful source of business.

“We want to continue to increase market share in our target areas by developing new and complementary products. Our new facility will enable us to accommodate the additional staff and production levels we need to deliver this vision.”

The company which has a 50-strong workforce, was offered over £243,000 from Invest NI towards the construction project. The high spec mechanical and electrical manufacturing premises boast a clean room, anti-static flooring and a flexible production layout.

Speaking at the formal unveiling, Alastair Hamilton, Invest NI’s chief executive, said: “This new facility marks an exciting new chapter for Yelo that will facilitate the company’s continued growth in North America, Asia and Europe.

“The investment that this high tech company is making in Carrickfergus is a positive endorsement of both Northern Ireland’s manufacturing industry and the expertise of its skilled workforce.

“The company has experienced an increasing demand for its products. This new state of the art building, constructed with our support, gives Yelo the additional capacity and capability to win and fulfil larger projects for its growing, global customer base.

Yelo designs, develops and manufactures sophisticated automated equipment for testing and measuring the performance of lasers, radar systems and electronic products. Its customers include high-end manufacturing/software development companies such as Cisco and Schneider Electric.

Peter McRoberts, business acquisition manager at Danske Bank, said: “Danske Bank is proud to have supported Yelo in the construction of its new premises and, more importantly, to be supporting the company as it continues to grow and develop.

“Yelo is a great example of an innovative Northern Ireland company, which is dealing in a fast moving, global industry with top tier tech companies as clients.”#