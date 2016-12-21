New Ambassadors welcome visitors to Belfast

A partnership between Belfast One –The Belfast City Centre Improvement District – and The Welcome People has unveiled four Belfast Ambassadors aiming to enhance and improve the visitor experience in the city centre.

In a few weeks, the team has given a warm welcome to 2,000 visitors, a figure set to rise over the festive period.

The Welcome People already operate in 21 other cities and towns across the UK, and the partnership with Belfast One is their first venture in Northern Ireland.

The team of four ambassadors provide a warm welcome to visitors, workers and residents in the city centre and offer help and advice about Belfast and what’s on offer, as well as a direct contact for local businesses. In the run up to Christmas they have also been spreading festive cheer across the city centre by handing out free Belfast One bags to shoppers.

Since taking to the streets in mid-November the ambassadors have already greeted thousands of visitors in the latest initiative from Belfast One aimed at enhancing everyone’s experience of the city, as well as the amount of time they spend there.

Belfast One chose The Welcome People after a competitive tendering process, and are impressed with the progress so far.

“We are delighted to have this partnership with the Welcome People,” said Clare Maguire, Managing Director of Belfast One said.

“The ambassador initiative is the latest step in providing a superb experience for everyone coming to this great city.

“They are knowledgeable, fun and can guide people to the top spots for shopping, eating, socialising or just where to hang out to enjoy the city’s legendary craic.”

David Milller from The Welcome People said he was delighted to join forces with Belfast One to support continuing development of Belfast as a must-see destination.

“We have brought our experience from working in the shopping districts of London and in cities such as Leeds, Liverpool and Manchester right into the heart of Northern Ireland’s capital.

The ambassador scheme is the latest strategic partnership from Belfast One.