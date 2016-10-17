New chapter for UTV

Monday marked a new chapter in the story of local television channel, UTV.

UTV has gone through a complete re-branding and viewers caught their first glimpse of the new logo on Monday morning.

It has also be revealed that UTV will be moving from its home of almost 60 years to state-of-the-art studios in Belfast in 2018.

“As part of our significant investment in UTV news, we will be moving to new state-of-the-art premises in Belfast,” said Terry Brennan, Head of News at UTV.

“This will happen in 2018, once suitable centrally-located premises are agreed, and will see our new HD studios become the most modern in Europe and fit for our future broadcasting requirements.”

UTV started broadcasting from Belfast in 1959.