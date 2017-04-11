New era for Larne’s Curran Court Hotel

The future of a prominent Larne hotel is to be safeguarded with a new owner due to take over the business this week.

It is understood that the sale of the Curran Court Hotel, at Redlands Road, is due to be completed after nine months in administration.

The premises has remained open and trading and has been run by receivers Ernst and Young since last July.

The firm has been anxious to sell the business as a going concern and it was placed on the market weeks after going into receivership.

Previously, the 33-bedroom two-storey hotel and The Bodega Bar were owned by Crawford Leitch employing a total of 71 staff.

The sale will be completed just in time for the start of a new tourism season.

Commenting on the sale, Mark Dobbin, vice-chairman, of Larne Traders’ Forum, said: “As tourism is becoming more popular in the whole of Northern Ireland, there is a growing need for hotel beds and espeically in Larne as it is a port town and one of the main points of entry.

“This can only be great news for the town as it will encourage visitors to stay in Larne and spend money in the town.

The Curran Court Hotel had been due to celebrate 41 years in business last year since it opened originally at Curran Road in 1975.

It is one of Larne’s last few remaining hotels.