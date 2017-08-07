New greenways on way

Three new greenways are to be created by the Department of Infrastructure in a £75,000 move.

The specially developed traffic-free routes for walkers, runners and cyclists will be located in three different council areas.

In Ards and North Down the existing Comber Greenway will be extended to Newtownards, while in Mid and East Antrim a new 2.7km Greenisland Greenway will be created between Monkstown and Greenisland along the old railway line.

Ratepayers in the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council area will benefit from a new greenway at Carryduff which will lead to to Cairnshill park and ride.

Each local council will receive £25,000 to develop the projects in their area.