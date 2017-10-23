New initiative hopes to increase retail footfall and tourism in Strabane

A new initiative has been launched to encourage people from Strabane to support their local traders.

Strabane Business Improvement District (BID) have produced a new gift card to promote the town’s unique retail offering and give a boost to its independent retailers.

Last year, Strabane businesses voted in favour of becoming a BID, a Business Improvement District where local businesses work in partnership to raise funds to improve the town centre and its environment by working collectively to identify priorities, design and fund solutions with an ultimate aim to increase footfall for trading and bring tourists to Strabane.

Since securing the BID for the town, the BID Company have been working with traders in the town on a range of initiatives aimed to increase retail and tourism footfall, one of which is the In Strabane Gift Card.

Encouraging businesses to sign up to be part of the gift card scheme, Catherine Collins, Business Improvement District (BID) Officer said it is a fantastic opportunity for retailers in the town to put their business on the map and tap into a new customer base.

She said: “Through the BID programme, the Gift Card scheme is available to up to 80 retailers – both independent and nationals – operating within the BID area. It’s free of charge to sign up as all costs to join are met by BID. All types of businesses can sign up with the only stipulation being that you have to have the capacity to accept visa or debit cards.

“The gift card initiative puts independent traders who don’t have their own card on the same level as chain stores or larger retail outlets and for those who already have their own gift card, then we believe the ‘In Strabane’ Card will add to their existing customer base.”

The ‘In Strabane’ cards can be purchased in up to three outlets in the town including Café Fresco and the Alley Theatre as well as available online via www.instrabanegiftcard.com The scheme is very user friendly and users can check their balance and see a list of participating retailers on the website.