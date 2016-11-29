New jobs as home grown CloudMigrator365 builds software centre in Belfast

Up to 17 new jobs are to be created with the establisment of a development centre in Belfast by IT services company, CloudMigrator365.

Announced by Economy Minister Simon Hamilton, the project is being pursued by the Manchester based firm which offers cloud migration services, consultancy services and its own innovative software products to a global customer base.

However, the move is a special one for CloudMigrator365’s founder Antrim native, Darren Mawhinney who said he has returned to Northern Ireland to grow the business using local expertise.

“While CloudMigrator365 is established across worldwide markets, we see an opportunity to grow our partner sales channel, build on our capabilities to sell and deliver migration services and ensure our marketing messages reach as wide a global audience as possible,” he said.

“The talented workforce, cluster of software development businesses and cost competitive environment attracted us to Northern Ireland and we are confident our workforce in Belfast will be a valuable asset to our company.

“Having benefited from the leadership and support of local IT giants Brendan Mooney and Brian Baird, I wish to emulate their success and support the growth of future IT leaders in Northern Ireland.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered the company £85,000 towards the new jobs.

Welcoming the investment, Mr Hamilton said: “The availability and quality of our talent, competitive cost base and Invest Northern Ireland support has attracted this leading software company to Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland is gaining a well deserved reputation as a region where tech businesses are thriving with flourishing clusters including cyber security, financial software and data analytics. The global market for cloud services is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade - this investment puts Belfast at the centre of CloudMigrator365’s development strategy.”

“These jobs will pay an average salary of £34,000 providing high quality well paid employment opportunities for our talented graduates as well as experienced professionals in the ICT sector.